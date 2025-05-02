DC weather: Unsettled pattern brings possible showers, storms Friday through weekend

The Brief Warm and humid Friday with highs in the upper 80s; isolated storms possible. Scattered thunderstorms Saturday, some potentially severe with damaging winds and hail. Cooler Sunday with highs in the mid-70s and a continued chance of storms.



An unsettled stretch of weather will bring the possibility of showers and storms to the Washington, D.C. region this Friday and through the weekend.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says humidity and temperatures will build on Friday with highs in the upper-80s by the afternoon. There will be a brief chance for an isolated storm by the mid-afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service warns of potential thunderstorms bringing damaging winds.

Expect a cloudy and humid night ahead as an unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend. Saturday starts dry and humid, with highs near 87 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, with a few potentially severe storms bringing damaging winds and large hail.

Cooler temperatures on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-70s with the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

The chance for rain and storms continues Monday and into the middle of next weekend.

