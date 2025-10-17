DC weather: Sunny start to weekend, showers possible late Sunday

The Brief Friday stays sunny and cool, with highs in the mid-60s. Saturday warms up near 70 under mostly clear skies. Showers and a possible thunderstorm may arrive late Sunday as a cold front moves in.



The Washington, D.C. region can expect a sunny and cool Friday with more sunshine on the way on Saturday before the chance of showers on Sunday.

Chilly start Friday

Friday morning begins on the chilly side, with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s across the region. While it won’t be as breezy as Thursday, the cooler air will be noticeable. By afternoon, conditions should be pleasant under clear skies, with highs reaching the mid-60s. High pressure overhead will keep things dry and stable, very similar to Thursday’s weather.

Saturday brings slightly milder air, with highs approaching 70 degrees and some spots possibly reaching the low 70s. Sunshine should hold through most of the day, making for a comfortable day.

Rain risk Sunday

Sunday continues the warming trend, with highs climbing into the mid-70s ahead of an approaching cold front. That front is expected to sweep through the Midwest and reach the DMV by late Sunday evening, bringing a chance of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder overnight into Monday morning.

Conditions will dry out again Monday afternoon, with mild temperatures returning. Cooler air is likely to settle in by mid to late next week as the cold front fully moves through.

