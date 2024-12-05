DC Weather: Snow, rain mix possible Thursday

Parts of the Washington, D.C. region could see snow showers Thursday morning as a fast-moving clipper system moves across the area.

An arctic front from the west will push the system through, possibly bringing the immediate D.C. area a brief mix of snow and rain showers that may impact the morning commute.

The scattered rain and possible snow showers should wrap up around 8 a.m. Drivers can expect wet roads during that time.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Gusty winds will arrive later in the morning and could blow around unsecured objects. Power outages are also a possibility if the winds down tree limbs and utility lines. Peak gusts during this time period could reach up to 55 mph.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Garrett County in Maryland and Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties in West Virginia. Up to nine inches could fall in parts of those areas with winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Falling and blowing snow, along with the strong winds, could lead to whiteout conditions.