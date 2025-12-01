DC weather: Snow, rain mix likely into Tuesday morning

A mix of snow and rain is likely overnight Monday into Tuesday morning across much of the Washington, D.C., region as several days of wintry weather are possible this week.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says temperatures start off Monday in the 30s and will only reach the mid‑40s, well below average. Expect dry and clear conditions throughout the day.

On Tuesday, snow, rain and sleet will move in during the early morning, eventually transitioning to rain Tuesday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing. The morning commute could be complicated for those on the roads.

Snow, rain timeline for Washington, D.C.

Snow showers may arrive anytime after midnight Monday into early Tuesday.

Along the I‑95 corridor, snow will gradually change to sleet and freezing rain.

Areas north and west of I‑95 have a better chance of prolonged snowfall before the mix turns to rain later Tuesday morning.

Snow (Trace to 2")

Region: Western Maryland, West Virginia (including Morgantown, Elkins, Hagerstown area)

Snow/Sleet Mix (0–1")

Region: Central corridor including near/around Washington, Baltimore, Charlottesville

Rain

Region: Southern/Eastern areas including Richmond, Salisbury, Dover

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for parts of north‑central and northern Maryland, as well as the West Virginia panhandle. The National Weather Service warns of slippery and hazardous road conditions.

By Tuesday afternoon, expect cold and blustery conditions with rain continuing.

The seven‑day forecast calls for a chilly week. Conditions stay dry Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of wintry weather is possible Friday night into Saturday morning.

The timing of the snowfall could possibly impact the morning drive to work and could also potentially lead to school closings and delays.

