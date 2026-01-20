A bitter blast of cold air settles over the D.C. region Tuesday as all eyes turn to a potential weekend winter storm that could deliver significant snowfall.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 29 degrees, with wind chills making it feel like the single digits in parts of the area.

A brief warmup arrives midweek, with highs near 40 degrees on Wednesday and close to 50 degrees on Thursday, before temperatures tumble back into the 30s on Friday.

Several rounds of Arctic air tied to the polar vortex will follow, setting the stage for a potentially impactful winter storm this weekend.

A developing system from the south is expected to reach the region late Saturday night, with snow most likely Sunday into early Monday.

READ MORE: Snow possible again this week in DC area: Here's when

Big picture view:

Early models suggest the storm could be sizable depending on its track, raising the possibility of major impacts to traffic and possible school disruptions Monday if higher-end snowfall totals materialize. "Models have been unrelenting in trying to give us a significant snow event on Sunday," Barnes said.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC weather: Sizable snowstorm possible this weekend as polar vortex brings bitter cold