Snow possible again this week in DC area: Here's when

The Brief More snow could be on the way for the DC area this week. The potential winter storm comes after some snow and wintry mix fell this past weekend. It is still unclear how many inches will fall, and when.



Snowflakes fell in parts of the DC area this weekend, but another winter weekend to watch is just days away.

What we know:

Forecasters are currently seeing hints of a potential snow-maker forming this week as cold air begins to lower in the Mid-Atlantic with temperatures back in the 30s, or possibly lower.

Models currently show a strong snow signal for this weekend, according to FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist Tucker Barnes.

A low pressure system forming on the outskirts of the cold air and riding into the Mid-Atlantic with moisture makes for a greater potential to see snow.

How much snow will fall?

What we don't know:

Models may show snow coming this weekend, but things could change drastically over the next several days.

It's still unclear how much snow the DC area could expect this weekend, and when it will begin.

What you can do:

Stay up to date with the latest FOX 5 DC weather updates to see what changes throughout the week.