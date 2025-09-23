DC weather: Showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday

The Brief Warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Pop-up storms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours could impact the evening commute.



Warm and humid weather returns to the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

Storms possible Tuesday

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda says a trough moving through the area will bring unsettled conditions by mid-afternoon and into the evening, with isolated pop-up storms possible, especially around the evening commute.

Temperatures are expected to be above-average for this time of year, and humidity will remain high throughout the day.

The region is under a marginal risk for severe weather, with heavy downpours being the primary concern.

Unsettled week ahead

Rain chances continue through the week, with scattered showers possible Wednesday evening and again on Thursday.

Wednesday will stay warm and humid, with a better chance for evening rain.

