DC weather: Showers possible Wednesday; storms likely Thursday

The Brief Humid and mild start Wednesday, with highs near 82 and a chance of afternoon showers. Fog may impact morning commutes; skies stay mostly cloudy and unsettled throughout the day. Storms likely Thursday as a cold front moves in, bringing heavier rain and possible severe weather.



A mild and humid Wednesday across the District, with morning temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s and the possibility of afternoon showers.

PM showers

Fog may linger in some areas, so commuters should take it slow. While conditions remain dry for now, clouds will keep skies gray, and conditions unsettled.

A few scattered showers could develop by mid-afternoon, especially west of D.C., with isolated rain chances continuing into the evening. Highs Wednesday will reach around 82 degrees.

Thursday storms possible

The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday, as a cold front pushes eastward. Heavier rainfall and a rumble of thunder are possible through Thursday evening, with the region under the threat for severe weather.

Looking ahead, the weekend begins unsettled, but conditions should improve by Sunday, which is shaping up to be the better of the two days.

A drier trend is expected to settle in early next week.

