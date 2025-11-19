DC weather: Showers move out Wednesday morning, cool and cloudy afternoon

The Brief Showers move out by mid-morning, leaving damp roads and cloudy skies. Highs stay in the low 50s, with overnight lows back in the 40s. Sunshine returns Sunday, with a brief warm-up into the low 60s Monday.



Rain showers will move out of the D.C. area by mid-morning Wednesday, leaving behind damp roads and cloudy skies.

What we know:

Temperatures will start in the 40s and won’t rise by much, topping out near the low 50s, which will put us several degrees below average for mid-November.

The system exits by the middle of the morning, but sunshine will be limited. Overnight lows will dip back into the 40s, keeping the region cool.

Thursday brings another chilly day, though a few breaks of sun are possible. Clouds return Friday, with passing showers expected Friday evening into early Saturday.

What's next:

Rain could linger until Saturday morning before drying out. Sunshine returns Sunday, and by Monday, highs will warm up into the low 60s.

