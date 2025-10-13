DC weather: Showers linger Monday as nor’easter batters coast

The Brief Scattered showers and gusty winds continue across the DC area Monday. Light rain may affect tonight’s Commanders game, but no steady downpour is expected. Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon, with cooler, drier weather midweek.



Monday is off to a gray and gusty start across the Washington, D.C. region, with scattered showers rolling through as a nor’easter continues to churn offshore.

Conditions today will be similar to Sunday’s unsettled pattern with overcast skies, gusty winds, and scattered showers.

The storm system is lifting northward, keeping most of the heavier precipitation to our north, but we remain under its influence through at least Tuesday morning.

Expect spotty showers at any point today, though it won’t be a total washout.

DC weather: Showers linger through Tuesday as nor’easter batters coast

Rain chances could increase slightly this evening for the Commanders’ home game. Tailgaters and fans should prepare for a few passing showers, but steady rain is unlikely during game time.

By Tuesday afternoon, skies should begin to clear as the system pulls away. Sunshine returns later in the day. The middle of the week is expected to stay drier. Thursday and Friday look cooler before temperatures warm back up into the weekend.