DC weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon. Humid morning with highs in the 70s, partly sunny skies. More rain likely Thursday before a dry weekend.



A warm and sunny Tuesday in the nation's capital could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says overnight showers have moved out of the area leaving us with a very humid start to the morning. Expect partly sunny conditions with highs in the 70s.

Scattered storms possible Tuesday

What we know:

Keep the umbrella handy just in case we see some pop-up showers and storms any time after 1 p.m.

Any isolated showers should move out overnight leaving us with a sunny and dry Wednesday with temperatures back in the 70s.

More showers and storms are likely on Thursday before clearing on Friday and through the weekend.

