DC weather: Scattered showers, possible thunderstorms expected Thursday

The Brief Thursday will be warm and humid with morning drizzle and fog. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. A hot Friday will bring a strong chance of late-day storms.



A warm and humid Thursday is in store for the Washington, D.C., region, with a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Morning fog and drizzle

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says be prepared for a humid start to the day with early morning drizzle and fog.

Sunshine will break through at times in the afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Although Thursday will be drier than Wednesday, isolated showers and storms may develop in the afternoon and linger into the evening.

Afternoon storms possible

A slight chance of overnight showers continues before conditions heat up Friday. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s with a strong chance for late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Saturday brings another chance of showers and storms, with temperatures near 87 degrees. Sunday looks mostly sunny and clear, with highs near 77 degrees.

