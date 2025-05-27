DC weather: Scattered showers and periods of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening
WASHINGTON - Scattered showers and periods of rain are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, following a cloudy and cool start to the day. Temperatures will reach nearly 70 degrees but remain on the cooler side.
Rain moves in Tuesday
What we know:
Rain is expected to begin any time after 3 p.m., continuing through the night into Wednesday. Pockets of moderate to heavy downpours are likely Wednesday morning through early afternoon, making outdoor plans difficult.
Heavy downpours likely Wednesday
An estimated one to one and a half inches of rain is expected through Friday night, with lingering chances of showers Thursday and Friday.
Rain remains possible on Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be clear and sunny.
