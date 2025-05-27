DC weather: Scattered showers and periods of rain Tuesday afternoon and evening

The Brief Scattered showers and rain move in Tuesday afternoon, lasting through Wednesday. Heavy downpours likely Wednesday morning, making outdoor plans difficult. Rain chances continue through Saturday, with sunshine expected Sunday.



Scattered showers and periods of rain are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, following a cloudy and cool start to the day. Temperatures will reach nearly 70 degrees but remain on the cooler side.

Rain moves in Tuesday

What we know:

Rain is expected to begin any time after 3 p.m., continuing through the night into Wednesday. Pockets of moderate to heavy downpours are likely Wednesday morning through early afternoon, making outdoor plans difficult.

Heavy downpours likely Wednesday

An estimated one to one and a half inches of rain is expected through Friday night, with lingering chances of showers Thursday and Friday.

Rain remains possible on Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be clear and sunny.

