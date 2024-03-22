DC weather: Rain expected late Friday night through Saturday afternoon; Flood Watch in effect

A Flood Watch is in effect across much of the Washington, D.C. region from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon as steady rain is expected to move into the area.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says showers will move in late Friday sometime after 10 p.m. and turn into steady rain overnight. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall during the overnight hours.

The rain will continue early Saturday morning and through the afternoon, turning heavy at times.

The Flood Watch includes portions of the District, Maryland, and northern Virginia.

The National Weather Service says excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may also occur in poor drainage, low-water areas, and urban areas.

NWS says rainfall of 1.5 to 2.5 inches is most likely. The rain is expected to depart by Saturday afternoon.

A mostly clear and sunny Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-50s.