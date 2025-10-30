The Brief Rain and storms made for a messy Thursday morning commute in the D.C. area. Conditions improve by midday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Halloween looks dry and cool with highs near 60; clocks fall back early Sunday.



Rain continues to fall across the D.C. region Thursday morning, arriving in waves and making for a soggy start to the day.

Rain slows commute

More than an inch of rain fell overnight, said FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes. Thursday’s rain is the heaviest the area has seen in some time. Some pockets of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are still possible through mid-morning, with gusty winds not out of the question. The rain and storms disrupted the early morning commute creating a mess on the roadways.

Sun returns midday

Conditions are expected to improve by late morning as a low-pressure system pushes everything out to the north. Sunshine should break through by early afternoon, bringing mild temperatures in the upper 60s to finish the day. The evening commute looks dry.

Looking ahead, Halloween looks dry with highs near 60 degrees - ideal for trick-or-treaters Friday evening! The weekend also looks clear and dry. And don’t forget - clocks fall back early Sunday morning as daylight saving time ends.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ DC weather: Rain & storms Thursday morning; cool and dry Halloween