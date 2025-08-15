Expand / Collapse search

DC weather: PM scattered showers, thunderstorms Friday as humidity continues

Published  August 15, 2025 6:33am EDT
Isolated scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening as heat and humidity grip the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we can expect a very muggy morning. A stalled front will keep conditions unsettled throughout much of the afternoon. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible any time after 12 p.m. on Friday, mainly after 2p.m. and before 7 p.m. Isolated heavy rainfall could also bring localized flooding concerns. Highs on Friday will be around 88 degrees.

A mostly dry weekend with Saturday highs near 87 degrees before temperatures climb back into the low-90s on Sunday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

