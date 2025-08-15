Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday as the humidity continues in the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we can expect a very muggy morning. A stalled front will keep conditions unsettled throughout much of the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible any time after 12 p.m. on Friday, mainly after 2p.m. and before 7 p.m. Isolated heavy rainfall could also bring localized flooding concerns. Highs on Friday will be around 88 degrees.

A mostly dry weekend with Saturday highs near 87 degrees before temperatures climb back into the low-90s on Sunday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: PM scattered showers, thunderstorms Friday as humidity continues