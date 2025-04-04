DC weather: Heavy rain, gusty winds may disrupt Friday morning commute

The Brief Scattered showers and mild temperatures in the 60s–70s Friday. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible Friday morning during the commute. Thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon as the unsettled pattern continues.



Unsettled weather conditions will bring the potential for scattered showers and storms to the D.C. area on Friday, with the threat continuing through the weekend.

Cloudy Friday with morning rain risks

What we know:

Friday begins with cloudy skies and mild temperatures near 70 degrees. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a line of storms moving eastward could deliver heavy rain and gusty winds for several hours during the morning commute across the immediate D.C. region.

Although drier conditions are anticipated by the afternoon, temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Intermittent showers may persist into the evening, so keep the rain gear handy.

Showers and thunderstorms may disrupt weekend plans

The chance of rain lingers overnight and into Saturday morning. Weekend temperatures are expected to rise and there will be the possibility of showers both days. Thunderstorms could develop by Sunday afternoon, adding to the unsettled conditions.

