DC weather: First 70-degree temps of 2025 expected next week

A warm stretch of weather will bring the Washington, D.C., area its first 70-degree days of the season next week.

The weekend will be cool and sunny with temperatures in the 50s. Daylight saving time 2025 begins on Sunday, March 9. The change officially occurs at 2 a.m., when clocks will be set forward by one hour.

Monday is forecasted to be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs could remain in the 70s on Thursday, with a chance of rain.

