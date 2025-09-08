DC weather: Fall-like start to week across DMV

A cool start to the workweek with a fall-like feel across the D.C. area accompanied by mostly sunny and dry skies into the weekend.

Fall-like feel

Morning temperatures on Monday dipped into the 50s, and even upper-40s, in some spots.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we can expect dry conditions throughout the week, with no rain in the forecast. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay below average, peaking in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

Classic conditions

By midweek, the area settles into quintessential mid-September conditions with sunshine and highs in the upper-70s, before warming into the low-80s heading into the weekend.

