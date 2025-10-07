DC weather: Dry afternoon, evening showers possible Tuesday

The Brief Dry skies expected through the workday Tuesday. Showers likely after 10 p.m. with overnight rain. Clearing by midday Wednesday after a damp morning commute.



Expect a dry start and finish to the workday Tuesday, but clouds and scattered showers could roll in later tonight.

Dry afternoon

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s by afternoon - possibly the last of the 80s for a while, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda.

PM showers & storms

A cold front moving east is expected to trigger showers, with most of the rain across the DMV holding off until after 10 p.m.

On-and-off showers may continue overnight and into Wednesday morning’s commute. Skies should begin clearing by midday on Wednesday.

