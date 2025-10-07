DC weather: Dry afternoon, evening showers possible Tuesday
WASHINGTON - Expect a dry start and finish to the workday Tuesday, but clouds and scattered showers could roll in later tonight.
Dry afternoon
Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s by afternoon - possibly the last of the 80s for a while, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda.
PM showers & storms
A cold front moving east is expected to trigger showers, with most of the rain across the DMV holding off until after 10 p.m.
On-and-off showers may continue overnight and into Wednesday morning’s commute. Skies should begin clearing by midday on Wednesday.
