DC weather: Dry afternoon, evening showers possible Tuesday

Published  October 7, 2025 6:09am EDT
DC weather: PM showers, thunderstorms possible

A cloudy Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees. A chance of showers and thunderstorms later tonight.

    • Dry skies expected through the workday Tuesday.
    • Showers likely after 10 p.m. with overnight rain.
    • Clearing by midday Wednesday after a damp morning commute.

WASHINGTON - Expect a dry start and finish to the workday Tuesday, but clouds and scattered showers could roll in later tonight.

Dry afternoon

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s by afternoon - possibly the last of the 80s for a while, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda.

PM showers & storms

A cold front moving east is expected to trigger showers, with most of the rain across the DMV holding off until after 10 p.m.

On-and-off showers may continue overnight and into Wednesday morning’s commute. Skies should begin clearing by midday on Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

