DC weather: Cool start Tuesday ahead of mild afternoon; chance of evening showers

Grab the jacket! A chilly start Tuesday for the Washington, D.C. region with the chance of showers later in the evening.

Morning chill

Brisk temperatures in the 30s and 40s for much of the region as cooler air is expected to linger through the morning hours before a gradual warm-up.

By midday, temperatures will climb, eventually reaching the 60s and low 70s by afternoon with sunshine and a steady breeze.

An approaching cold front is expected to move closer to the DMV tonight, bringing the possibility of rain. The rain changes will increase this evening from around 6 p.m. and into the overnight hours.

Evening showers possible

The seven-day forecast shows temperatures settling into the mid to low 60s for the remainder of the week. Cloud cover will gradually build, especially late Saturday into Sunday, bringing an overcast weekend.

