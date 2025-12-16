The Washington, D.C. region is waking up to bone chilling cold conditions Tuesday, with temperatures starting out in the teens and 20s across much of the region. The cold will stay through the morning before a modest warmup pushes afternoon highs to around 40 degrees.

Drivers may still encounter slick spots during the morning commute after temperatures hovered near freezing for much of Monday.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says a gradual warmup arrives midweek. Highs climb to the upper 40s on Wednesday, and Thursday is expected to be the mildest day of the week, with temperatures reaching the upper 50s. Rain showers are likely to move in during the Thursday evening commute and continue overnight into Friday.

Friday stays mild with highs in the mid-50s, but more cool conditions move in for the weekend as temperatures drop again heading into Sunday - the first day of winter.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Cold Tuesday, warmer midweek with late week showers