DC weather: Cloudy, rainy Friday ahead of sunny, dry weekend

A rainy start to Friday will make for a wet morning commute across the Washington, D.C., region before clearing skies make for a sunny and dry weekend.

FOX 5's Taylor Grenda advises drivers to prepare for slick roads as periods of rain persist from the overnight hours into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool and in the low 60s.

Clear & sunny weekend

Rain will gradually taper off by late afternoon and early evening, though isolated showers may linger into the night. By Saturday and Sunday, conditions will turn dry with highs in the 70s.

