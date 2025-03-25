DC weather: Cloudy, breezy & mild Tuesday with slight chance of evening showers

The Brief Cloudy, breezy Tuesday with highs near 60°F; rain possible around 8:30 p.m. Another chance of showers Wednesday afternoon; sun and clouds follow. Weekend brings 70s with partly cloudy Saturday and potential Sunday showers.



Cloudy skies with mild temperatures

What we know:

A cloudy, breezy, and mild Tuesday across the Washington, D.C. region with the slight chance of evening showers.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 24 mph. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

Evening showers expected

What's next:

Rain showers are expected to cross through the area sometime around 8 p.m. and should dissipate quickly, says FOX 5’s Cesar Cornejo.

Another chance of showers on Wednesday afternoon before a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week.

The 70s return for the weekend with a partly cloudy Saturday and a chance for showers on Sunday.

