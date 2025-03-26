The Brief D.C.’s cherry blossoms near peak bloom, expected to begin this weekend and last about 10 days. Warm weather forecast includes highs near 80°F Saturday, with chances of rain. Peak bloom typically occurs late March to early April but has varied with extreme temperatures in the past.



Temperatures near 80 degrees are expected this weekend as D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms approach peak bloom.

Cherry blossoms near peak bloom as warm weekend weather approaches in D.C.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh visited the Tidal Basin on Wednesday, where some trees were covered in blossoms that appeared nearly fully open, while others remained covered in buds.

The blossoms are currently in stage five as they progress toward their flowery peak.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says temperatures will gradually warm up as we approach the weekend. Sunny skies will bring temperatures in the mid-50s on Wednesday, warming into the mid-60s on Friday. Saturday could see highs near 80 degrees, with chances of afternoon showers, while Sunday is expected to bring the mid-70s and possible rain.

READ MORE: PEAK BLOOM: Warmth to welcome DC cherry blossoms this week

READ MORE: DC cherry blossoms: 2025 peak bloom prediction dates revealed

National Park Service officials estimate that peak bloom this year will begin sometime over this weekend and run for about 10 days.

Peak bloom, when 70% of the blossoms have opened, typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April, according to the National Park Service. However, extreme temperatures have pushed peak bloom as early as March 15 (1990) and as late as April 18 (1958).

DC weather: Cherry blossoms near peak bloom as warm weekend temperatures approach