DC cherry blossoms: 2025 peak bloom prediction dates to be revealed

The Brief Peak bloom prediction dates for D.C.'s cherry blossoms will be announced on Thursday. Peak bloom typically occurs between late March and early April, depending on weather conditions. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 13, featuring events like a kite festival, a 5K, and a parade.



The peak bloom prediction dates for the thousands of Japanese cherry blossom trees around the Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin and National Mall will be announced on Thursday.

Peak bloom, when 70% of the blossoms have opened, typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April, according to the National Park Service. However, extreme temperatures have pushed peak bloom as early as March 15 (1990) and as late as April 18 (1958).

D.C.’s cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on March 17 in 2024.

The Yoshino cherry trees usually bloom for several days, with the duration dependent on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the bloom, while rainy, windy days can end it abruptly, NPS officials say. A late frost can prevent blooming altogether, they added.

Forecasting peak bloom more than 10 days in advance is nearly impossible, as the blossoms' development depends on weather conditions. National Park Service horticulturists monitor bud development and report on the status.

The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival will be celebrated from March 20 to April 13, featuring events such as a kite festival, a cherry blossom 5K, and a parade.