DC weather: Chance of rain Friday into weekend, sunshine returns Sunday

It’s a dry start to Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s. A few sprinkles are popping up south of the city, but most showers will hold off until after midday.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says to expect clouds to build through the morning, with only brief peeks of sunshine. Highs today should reach near seasonal temperatures, topping out around 55 degrees.

Showers become more widespread after sunset Friday, continuing on and off overnight and into early Saturday morning. Conditions will clear by midday tomorrow, leading into a brighter, drier stretch for the rest of the weekend.

Looking ahead, Monday brings increasing clouds, followed by shower chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Thanksgiving Day outlook is nice so far with dry skies and comfortable temperatures near 55 degrees.

