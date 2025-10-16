DC weather: Breezy, sunny and cool Thursday
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region can expect a cool Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s - nearly 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday’s highs.
Cooler air settles in
The morning kicks off with a chill with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Dry, cool air will keep the region feeling cool throughout the afternoon – so grab that extra sweatshirt or light jacket before walking out the door.
Chilly air Thursday evening with lows dropping back into the 40s to start Friday. Expect another fall day to close out the workweek.
Weekend warms up
Looking ahead, high temperatures climb to near 70 degrees on Saturday and into the upper 70s by Sunday, though showers may roll in later in the day. Early next week looks mostly dry, with a chance of rain returning by midweek.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.