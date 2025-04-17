DC, Washington Commanders nearing RFK Stadium deal, reports say

The Brief The Washington Commanders are close to a deal for a new RFK Stadium, with a projected cost of over $3 billion. D.C. would contribute $850 million, but budget concerns and a spending freeze complicate the proposal. Community reactions are mixed, with some pushing for affordable housing while others welcome the stadium’s return.



The Washington Commanders are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to build a new stadium at the RFK site, potentially bringing the team back to Washington, D.C.

Washington nears stadium deal

What we know:

Sources confirm a framework for the project, estimated at over $3 billion, with the Commanders contributing approximately $2.5 billion and D.C. covering $850 million. However, the proposal faces delays due to the city’s ongoing budget crisis, including a spending freeze tied to unresolved legislative issues.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed support for the project, envisioning a mixed-use development on the 170-acre RFK site, including possible housing, park space, retail, restaurants, and a youth sports complex.

RFK Stadium site

Community debates RFK project

Community opinions remain divided. One group is advocating for affordable housing instead of a stadium and is pushing to get the issue on the 2026 ballot. Some residents worry about parking availability as well as rising property values and taxes if the stadium project drives up land costs. Meanwhile, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson has voiced opposition to using taxpayer dollars for the stadium. Further details are expected with the release of the FY26 budget.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders owner Josh Harris have reportedly lobbied for the RFK bill, which was signed by former President Biden. While no deal has been finalized, sources say this would mark the largest private investment in D.C. history if approved.

