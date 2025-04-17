Commanders in DC? Team reportedly nearing deal for new stadium at RFK site

The Washington Commanders appear to be on the verge of a deal with the District to turn the RFK Stadium site into their new home.

It's been an ongoing conversation for years. With the lease on the stadium site in Landover up in 2027, Commanders team ower Josh Harris says they want to be in a new stadium by the 2030 season. It appears they are ready to move forward with where that would be.

Multiple sources tell FOX 5 that the framework of an agreement between the commanders and the district has been in place for a while now but is not finalized.

By the numbers:

The deal agrees on a new stadium worth more than $3 billion. The Commanders would be responsible for the majority of around $2.5 billion and the District funding we are told is around $850 million.

The hold up lies with D.C.'s budget in limbo as the House of Representatives is in recess until April 28.

What they're saying:

The mayor's office provided a statement, saying, "In the coming days, we will share more on our growth agenda by highlighting our next budget to grow D.C. and outlining a plan to realize abundant opportunities at our RFK as we forge ahead with shaping D.C’s future economy."

"I think this is going to open up so many more opportunities to bring big events, concerts, and bringing more people downtown. And as we all know, when you bring people downtown, they're coming from the suburbs. They're coming from different states. That brings tax dollars into the District," said Lisa Delphy Neirotti with the George Washington School of Business - Sports Management.

What's next:

Mayor Muriel Bowser and team President Josh Harris have both said the development would be beyond a stadium and include housing, restaurants and retail and open park space.