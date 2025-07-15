DC Ward 8 voters head to polls in special election

The Brief Ward 8 voters head to the polls Tuesday for a special election. Trayon White seeks reelection after being expelled over federal charges. Three challengers say it's time for new leadership in the district.



Voters in D.C.’s Ward 8 are casting ballots Tuesday to fill a vacant Council seat left open after Trayon White was expelled earlier this year over federal bribery charges.

Voters cast ballots

What we know:

White, who was indicted for allegedly accepting more than $150,000 in exchange for influencing city contract renewals, is seeking to reclaim his seat. He has pleaded not guilty and argues that voters, not politicians, should decide his future.

He faces three very serious challengers in the election. Salim Adofo, a community activist and former Advisory Neighborhood Commission chair; Mike Austin, a fourth-generation Washingtonian and former ANC commissioner with experience in city government; and Sheila Bunn, a longtime political strategist who served as chief of staff to former Mayor Vincent Gray.

DC Ward 8 Special Election Candidates

All three candidates say Ward 8 deserves new leadership after years of controversy and stalled progress.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The winner will serve the remainder of White’s term. If White is reelected, it remains unclear whether the Council could move to expel him again before his trial begins in January.

Find your polling place, hours and voter info online.