DC special election: How to vote in person, when polls open and close, sample ballot

The Brief A special election to decide on the next Ward 8 councilmember is being held on July 15. Polls are open on that day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. There are four candidates for the position.



A special election for Ward 8 councilmember will be held in D.C. on July 15. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Click here for information on voting centers.

There are four candidates for the position. One of them is councilmember Trayon White, who served the district from 2017-2025. The special election comes after White was expelled for allegedly taking more than $150,000 in bribes.

How to vote in person in D.C.

Make sure you're registered to vote. You can use the District’s online portal to check your voter registration status.

You can cast an in-person ballot with same-day registration as long as you have proper proof of residence.

Acceptable forms of proof of residence include:

Current and valid District of Columbia DMV issued ID

Government check or paycheck*

Bank statement*

Current utility bill*

Student housing statement/tuition bill

Homeless shelter occupancy statement

Lease

Other government document with your name and address

You can also change your address at your assigned precinct, or update your name at your assigned precinct.

THEARC, Auditorium1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

Hendley Elementary School, Auditorium425 Chesapeake Street, SE

425 Chesapeake Street, SE

Allen A.M.E. Church, Multi-Purpose Room2498 Alabama Avenue, SE

2498 Alabama Avenue, SE

Covenant Baptist Church, Church Hall3845 South Capitol St., SW

3845 South Capitol St., SW

Union Temple Baptist Church, Church Hall1225 W Street, SE

1225 W Street, SE

Anacostia Senior High School, Gymnasium1601 16th Street, SE

1601 16th Street, SE

Simon Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room401 Mississippi Avenue, SE

401 Mississippi Avenue, SE

Turner Elementary School, Gymnasium3264 Stanton Road, SE

3264 Stanton Road, SE

Anacostia Public Library, Multi-Purpose Room1800 Marion Barry, Avenue, SE

1800 Marion Barry, Avenue, SE

Van Ness Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room1150 5th Street, SE

1150 5th Street, SE

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center, Gymnasium700 Yuma Street, SE

700 Yuma Street, SE

Patterson Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW

4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW

Drop boxes have been open since June 13 for mail-in ballots and will remain open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The drop box locations include:

Parklands-Turner Library1547 Alabama Avenue SE

1547 Alabama Avenue SE

Bellevue/William O. Lockridge Library115 Atlantic Street SW

115 Atlantic Street SW

Department of Human Services2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Navy Yard-Ballpark MetroSE Corner of M & Half Street SE

SE Corner of M & Half Street SE

You can also use the locator tool to find the nearest drop box or election day vote center .

Key voting deadlines

Here are the key dates you need to know for the special election.

Voter registration deadlines:

Absentee ballot request deadlines:

Online : 15 days before Election Day

By mail: Received by 15 days before Election Day

In person: 15 days before Election Day

Absentee ballot return deadlines:

Voting dates:

Ward 8 Special Election Sample Ballot

Click here for more information on the candidates.