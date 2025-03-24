DC violence interrupter arrested for deadly nightclub shooting

The Brief Cotey Wynn, a violence interrupter, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2023 shooting that killed one man. Leaders, including Pinto and activist Ron Moten, stressed the need to hold individuals accountable while continuing anti-violence efforts. Councilmember Brooke Pinto has introduced the "Peace DC" plan to merge the city’s violence interrupter programs and improve public safety.



One of two men arrested in a murder case was being paid to help prevent violence on the streets of D.C., FOX 5 has learned.

What we know:

Cotey Wynn, 44, of Northeast D.C., was arrested in relation to a shooting at the Cru Lounge on H Street in September 2023. Four people were shot, including 31-year-old Blake Bozeman, who later died.

Wynn, who was employed as a violence interrupter with an anti-violence program, is facing a first-degree murder charge. Wynn is accused of assisting in and conspiring in the shooting. 41-year-old Antwan Shelton has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bozeman.

Bozeman was a 31-year-old married father of three and former Morgan State University basketball player.

What they're saying:

"What I don't want to happen is these one-off instances, as sad and terrible and unacceptable as they are, to paint the entire program with a bad light," said D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto. "With the police department, when we have one officer doing something that they absolutely should not be doing that officer needs to be held accountable. But we don't say the entire police department is at fault. And so I think that the violence interruption program deserves the same respect."

D.C. community activist Ron Moten, who has worked on anti-violence efforts, also addressed the arrest.

"I hope that the person who is accused of it... I hope it's not true. But what I also know is that there are a lot of good people out there doing work, as I had done once before, and that is needed," said Moten. "We have to keep on trying to crystallize whatever work we're doing out here and move forward with reducing homicides and violence in the District of Columbia."

"Our office had no knowledge of Cotey's potential involvement in any events related to his arrest. He is well known throughout the District for his anti-violence work and is respected across the community. We will support our law enforcement partners as they finish their investigation and respect the need for the legal process to unfold," said the D.C. Attorney General’s Office in a statement to FOX 5 DC.

The backstory:

Pinto has introduced a new plan, "Peace DC," which aims to merge the District's two existing violence interrupter programs and streamline efforts to reduce violence. The initiative is also focused on improving police recruitment, supporting former prisoners in their reintegration, and offering alternatives to incarceration for juvenile offenders who make efforts to stay out of trouble.

Pinto's proposed changes to the city's violence interruption programs are part of a broader strategy to address crime and public safety in the District. The violence interrupter programs have aimed to reduce violence by employing individuals with ties to local communities to intervene in conflicts before they escalate.

Last year, Pinto’s "Secure DC" legislation was credited with helping reduce violent crime in the city. Now, the "Peace DC" initiative is focused on taking a more comprehensive approach to public safety, ensuring that key programs aimed at reducing violence are more effective and better coordinated.