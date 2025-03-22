2 men arrested for murder of father, former MSU basketball player back in 2023

The Brief D.C. police have arrested and charged two men in connection with the fatal shooting of Blake Bozeman that happened in 2023. 44-year-old Cotey Wynn and 41-year-old Antwan Shelton have both been charged with first-degree murder. Bozeman, was known in the region as a star Morgan State basketball player and the son of a winning coach. He was also a husband and father to three young children.



Two men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of Blake Bozeman that happened in 2023.

44-year-old Cotey Wynn, of Northeast, and 41-year-old Antwan Shelton, of Southeast, have both been charged with first-degree murder. The tragic quadruple shooting took place inside CRU Hookah Lounge on H Street, leaving 31-year-old Blake Bozeman dead and three other people hurt.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Police arrived at the hookah lounge around 11:51 p.m. in response to a shooting at the establishment.

Upon arrival, officers located three men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bozeman was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. The other three victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bozeman, was known in the region as a star Morgan State basketball player and the son of a winning coach. He was also a husband and father to three young children.

FOX 5 also learned Bozeman served as a leader in the community, having started a non-profit that worked to help athletes find their careers if pro basketball was not for them.

"Certainly, we are troubled and devastated about the events and any loss of life in our city and I know MPD right now is very focused on the investigation and really needs the community support," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at the time of the incident.