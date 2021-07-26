DC violence continues over weekend; chief announces changes to patrol strategy

The surge of violence in Washington, D.C. continued over the weekend as three people were shot just days after the police department's leader announced major changes to the District's crime strategy.

On Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood where gunfire erupted wounding several people near Q and 1st Streets. No suspects have been identified at this time.

DC POLICE CHIEF ANNOUNCES MAJOR CHANGES TO PATROL STRATEGY

Police Chief Robert Contee released an internal video to officers Friday night announcing changes to the patrol strategy as a result of a shrinking force. He says there will be no more fixed posts, instead "intelligence-led" patrols. A source who sent the video to FOX 5 says this is a huge change to day-to-day patrol.

"Specifically, with our shrinking workforce, we cannot afford to dedicate officers to individual blocks or corners," Chief Contee said.

The department has lost more than 200 officers since last year and they will be down another 120 by Sept 2022. This will bring the number of officers down to 3,460 by the September date.

OUTRAGE IN DC FOLLOWING WEEKEND VIOLENCE LEFT GIRL DEAD, OTHERS SHOT OUTSIDE NATIONALS PARK

Several high profile shooting have put D.C.'s crime problems in the national spotlight in recent weeks.

Earlier this month a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed near Malcom X Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the Southeast.

The same weekend, chaos unfolded outside of Nationals Park following an eruption of gunfire.

Both of those cases are still under investigation.