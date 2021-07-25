Triple shooting reported in Northwest DC

article

Three people were shot in a shooting Sunday afternoon near the District's Shaw neighborhood, police say.

Police say two males of unknown age suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting around 3:38 p.m. Sunday near Q and 1st streets, Northwest. Both victims were unconscious and not breathing at the scene.

A third victim, an adult man, walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the same shooting.

Police say the suspect is a black man in his 20s wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and Timberland boots. The suspect was driving a silver Chevy Cobalt with tinted windows, Maryland rear license plate and no front license plate.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.