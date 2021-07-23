DC Police Chief announces major changes to patrol strategy

DC Police Chief Robert Contee has announced major changes to the department's patrol strategy as a result of a shrinking force.

The Chief released an internal video to officers Friday night announcing the changes. He says there will be no more fixed posts, instead "intelligence-led" patrols.

A source who sent the video to FOX 5 says this is a huge change to day-to-day patrol.

Chief Contee says the department is shrinking.

"Specifically, with our shrinking workforce, we cannot afford to dedicate officers to individual blocks or corners," Chief Contee said.

The department has lost more than 200 officers since last year and they will be down another 120 by Sept 2022. This will bring the number of officers down to 3,460 by the September date.