Outrage in DC following weekend violence left girl dead, others shot outside Nationals Park

The search for suspects continues after a weekend of violence in the District that left a 6-year-old girl dead and caused chaos outside of Nationals Park following an eruption of gunfire.

On Friday night, 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was shot and killed near Malcom X Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the Southeast as she was riding her scooter. The shooting also injured several adults. A $60,000 reward is being offered in the case.

"If we don't start doing something drastic right now – we put a lot of resources and time we have put a lot of resources and time into the COVID pandemic. We are in a pandemic right now when it comes to crime in this community -- and we have to start acting like it," said Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White after the shooting.

"At the end of the day we’re going to have to exercise some community responsibility for each other," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower. "Nyiah was killed – somebody else could be killed tonight -- somebody else could be killed the next night. Because too many people are willing to use guns to solve whatever conflict there may be."

On Saturday, during the top half of the sixth inning in the game between the Padres and Washington Nationals, several shots were heard on South Capitol Street, just outside the third-base side of the stadium.

Authorities say the shooting, an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars, left three people injured. A woman who had attended the game was waiting for an Uber outside the park when she was struck by gunfire, according to a police report. She suffered a graze wound to her back, police officials said.

Police said the other two people who walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds were in stable condition.

As the shots rang out, Nationals manager Dave Martinez was making sure his players were safe.

"Then I started worrying about their families and trying to do the best I could to get them down to the players," Martinez said. "And I started worrying about the fans as well."

In a joint statement, Bowser and Nationals owner Mark Lerner called gun violence unacceptable and said it will not be tolerated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report