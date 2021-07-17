4 people treated for injuries after shooting outside Nationals Park: police

The Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres has been halted after at least two people were shot outside the stadium Saturday night.

In addition to the two victims who were found outside Nationals Park, two other shooting victims sought treatment for gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital.

DC police say there is no ongoing threat to the public, however.

Police have not indicated what condition the victims might be in - nor have they released and suspect information.

Videos of the incident quickly spread on social media with the Washington Nationals Twitter account confirming gunshots outside the stadium. Players and fans could be seen running for cover.

"Something crazy going on at Nationals Park," Boston Globe sports writer Ben Volin tweeted. "Players just sprinted off the field and fans running from the stands."

The game, between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, was in the bottom of the sixth inning at the time of the incident, which caused a delay.

The Washington Nationals posted on Twitter that gunshots had been reported.

This is a breaking news update - we will have additional details as they become available