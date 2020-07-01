DC urges fireworks safety over Fourth of July weekend as city continues work to slow spread of coronavirus

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser urged District residents to safely celebrate over the Fourth of July holiday weekend -- not only to prevent further spread of the coronavirus -- but to avoid injuries associated with fireworks.

Last year, nine serious incidents involving fireworks were reported in D.C., including several that left children with burns and one case that resulted in the amputation of a person’s fingers.

Bowser said that already this year, four serious incidents related to the use of illegal fireworks have been reported including an 11-year-old child who suffered second degree burns.

The Mayor said safety teams, called Go Teams, will work in different parts of the city over the holiday weekend to try and help educate about fireworks safety.

In addition to fireworks safety, Mayor Bowser urged residents to celebrate at or close to home in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The mayor encouraged social distancing at any gathering and asked residents to cancel gatherings if anyone in the household does not feel well.

LEGAL FIREWORKS INCLUDE:

-Sparklers less than 20 inches in length

-Torches

-Bon Fire

-Fountains

-Cones

-Dip Sticks

-Paper Novelty Items

-Colored Lights

-Paper Caps

ILLEGAL FIREWORKS INCLUDE:

-Any firework that moves or shoot a projectile

-Any firework that explodes such as firecrackers, cherry bombs, salutes and roman candles

-Any firework that emits sparks or flames greater than 12 feet