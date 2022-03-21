DC trucker convoy protests expected to continue through week

Expect more delays this week on highways around the D.C. region as the trucker convoy protest is expected to continue.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

There were major backups along I-395 in the District Saturday as the People's Convoy made its way through the nation's capital.

Authorities closed off several exits in the area due to the convoys guiding traffic southward away from the city.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, police have extended civil disturbance units due to the trucker convoys until March 28th.