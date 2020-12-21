DC to receive 34,000+ doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

D.C. will receive 34,250 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to DC Health, up significantly from its initial allotment of 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday where it was noted that the District would receive doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from Virginia, Maryland and the federal government.

D.C. will receive 8,775 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Virginia, 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from Maryland, 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the federal government and 12,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the federal government.

More sites have been added to the vaccine distribution effort in addition to the six hospitals previously announced and will receive doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. These sites include:

- Community of Hope (2 sites)

- Mary's Center (1 site)

- Unity Healthcare (2 sites)

- Bread for the City (1 site)

- Safeway Pharmacy (10 sites)

- Giant Food and Pharmacy (5 sites)

- Bridgepoint (2 sites)

- Saint Elizabeths Hospital (1 site)

- United Medical Center (1 site)

DC Health also announced that an online registration system will launch later this week for intermediate care facility staff, home health aides and urgent care workers. It will be used for workers in the priority group for the vaccine who do not work at a site receiving doses.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reminded residents at the same press conference on Monday about the new restrictions that go into place in the district on Wednesday.