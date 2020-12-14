Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in the District

By , and Sierra Fox
Published 
Updated 6 hours ago
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

DC includes Fire &amp; EMS in first round of vaccines

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced today that D.C. Fire &amp; EMS members will be among the first to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in the District. Five volunteers have been selected to be the first candidates on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the United States overnight – and it has been sent to several locations in the District.

The District will receive 6,825 doses of the vaccine during the initial allotment.

Six sites throughout the District will receive that initial allotment: Medstar Washington Hospital Center, Howard University Hospital, The George Washington University Hospital, Children's National Hospital, Kaiser Permanente and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

READ MORE: Does DC have enough contact tracers? DC Health says yes, GWU tool says no 

Vaccine shipments arrive in DC region

Some of the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrived Monday at Howard University Hospital. FOX 5's Sierra Fox got an exclusive look inside the cold storage area where those vaccines are being kept.

Howard confirmed Monday that the vaccine arrived at their location. The hospital CEO plans on receiving the vaccine on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Permanente says they will receive their doses of the vaccine on Wednesday and administer the vaccine to the fire and EMS members Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

D.C. officials are hoping to make the first phase of vaccinations part of a public-relations effort – with five members of fire and EMS among the first to publically receive the vaccine later this week.

“Today, we have hope. After a long and tragic nine months, help is finally on the way. The First Five are sending a strong message about the importance of this vaccine to protect them, their families and loved ones, their patients and coworkers, and our entire city,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our frontline health care workers and emergency responders have led our community through this pandemic with courage and compassion, and now we are proud to deliver this vaccine to them. Finally, we can work together to end this pandemic. While we must stay vigilant during this nationwide surge in cases, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.”

READ MORE: DC community mask audit shows most wear masks but not all wear correctly

D.C.’s “First Five” include acting Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly and Dr. Robert Holman, the Department’s Medical Director, along with Lieutenants Joseph Papariello and Keishea Jackson, and firefighter/EMT Julio Quinteros.

Coronavirus arriving in the District today

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the United States overnight – and it’s expected to be sent to several locations in the District today.