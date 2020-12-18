DC to ban indoor dining as early as Wednesday, sources tell FOX 5 DC

article

Restaurant industry sources tell FOX 5 DC that the District is expected to announce a pause on indoor dining due to COVID-19 concerns. The announcement could come as early as today and take effect by Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Multiple sources say the pause could last a few weeks at a minimum. The closure appears to be time-limited but could be subject to extension depending on metrics within the District.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington sent a letter to restaurants warning them of the possible indoor dining ban. However, some restaurant owners are wondering why there has been no communication or direction from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office.

Indoor and outdoor dining is currently allowed within D.C. at a reduced capacity. Other areas in the DMV have tried to make the move toward banning indoor dining, such as Anne Arundel County, but have been met with pushback and lawsuits from the community.

