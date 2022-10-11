DC to merge monkeypox clinics with some COVID centers

The D.C. Department of Health will merge the city’s three monkeypox clinics with three COVID centers beginning Saturday, October 15.

The monkeypox clinics will merge with the COVID-19 centers in wards two, three, and eight.

Health officials say the move comes following the District’s success in fighting the monkeypox outbreak.

The monkeypox vaccine will continue to be available for first and second doses without an appointment at the three centers.

District health officials have administered more than 36,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and encourage all eligible individuals to get it.

Times & Locations:

Ward 2

926 F Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

-Monday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Tuesday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Wednesday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Thursday: 11 am – 9 pm

-Friday: 9 am – 7 pm

-Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Sunday: CLOSED

Ward 3

5335 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20015

-Monday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Tuesday: CLOSED

-Wednesday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Thursday: 11 am – 9 pm

-Friday: 9 am – 7 pm

-Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Sunday: 10 am – 8 pm

Ward 8

3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE

Washington, DC 20032

-Monday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Tuesday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Wednesday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Thursday: 11 am – 9 pm

-Friday: 9 am – 7 pm

-Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

-Sunday: CLOSED

Monkeypox Vaccine Criteria (DC Health):

-All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks, including those currently considered highest risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender men, and transgender women; or

-Men who have sex with men who are non-monogamous (pre-exposure prophylaxis); or

-Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or

-Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs).

-People of any sexual orientation or gender who:

-Are living with HIV/AIDS or have been diagnosed with any sexually transmitted infection in the past three months.