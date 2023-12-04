DC teens accused of murdering 17-year-old while he walked to work expected in court

Two D.C. teenagers accused of killing a 17-year-old while he walked to work earlier this year are expected in court Monday.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Washington Place in northeast around 4:30 p.m. on September 11 for the report of a shooting.

Investigators believe 17-year-old Antonio Cunningham was on his way to work when three masked suspects pulled up in an SUV and opened fire. Officers found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Anthony Moore and 16-year-old Marlan Smith Jr. several weeks later in connection with the killing. Both face multiple charges including first-degree murder, felony murder, and robbery in connection with Cunningham’s death.

(L) Anthony Moore, 17, of Northeast D.C., (R) Marlan Smith, Jr., 16, of Northwest, D.C. Photo via United States Attorney for the District of Columbia

Both pleaded not guilty to the killing in November and were ordered held without bond.

FOX 5 spoke with the teen's grieving father who said the teen was a student at Dunbar High School and worked at Jersey Mike's Subs. "[I'm] just trying to process everything that's going on without violence in this city," Antonio's dad told FOX 5 at the time. "It's the worst to be honest."

"I'm grieving right now with all my family friends," he said. "I'm hurt."

The wife of the good Samaritan who stepped in to help the teen said that her husband tried to deescalate the situation. "That's what he does," she said. "He believes in talking and without warning, a guy turned around and shot him. And then he heard the second shot and saw the kid's head go back."