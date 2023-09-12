Grieving DC dad speaks out after son dies in double shooting

The grieving father of a teen gunned down in Northeast D.C. is speaking out about his son's murder.

Antonio Cunningham was on his way to work Monday at Jersey Mike’s Subs.

He liked his job, going to school at Dunbar High School, sports, and living with his father.

But he didn’t make it to work on Monday — instead, he was shot and killed.

Related article

The 17-year-old's father says he was a good young man, who stayed out of trouble and went to school, and work.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, D.C. police say three men, drove up in a black SUV, and jumped out, wearing black and blue masks.

A fight broke out and another man who saw what was going on tried to help Antonio.

The masked men opened fire, killing Antonio and injuring the man who tried to help.

"[I'm] just trying to process everything that's going on without violence in this city," Antonio's dad told FOX 5. "It’s the worst be honest."

Antonio's dad wants the shooters to know that they hurt him and his family.

"I'm grieving right now with all my family friends," he said. "I’m hurt."

The wife of the good Samaritan who stepped in to help Antonio said that her husband "kept on trying to get them to deescalate."

"That’s what he does," she said. "He believes in talking and without warning, a guy turned around and shot him. And then he heard the second shot and the kid’s head go back."

Her husband’s surgery was successful, she told FOX 5, and tonight he is in the ICU.

Police have not released a motive for this shooting.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Teen gunned down during fight on DC street; man shot trying to intervene

But Antonio's father says detectives told him the shooters tried to rob Antonio.

Homicide detectives found a 9mm handgun, but police have not said if it’s the murder weapon.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction in this case.