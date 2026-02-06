Expand / Collapse search

FCPD officer involved in fatal crash in Alexandria

Published  February 6, 2026 2:28pm EST
Fairfax County
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police officers are on the scene of a crash involving an FCPD cruiser and another driver in Alexandria, Virginia. 

The crash happened Friday just after 1:00 p.m. at Braddock Rd. and Campus Dr. 

Police say a 56-year-old man was driving erratically when he crashed into cars waiting at a stop light.

The driver has died, according to officials. A police officer and other drivers have non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Braddock Rd is closed. Crash Reconstruction detectives are on scene investigating. Please use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 

