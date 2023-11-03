DC teens arrested in killing of 17-year-old gunned down while walking to work

D.C. police have arrested two teens in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed while walking to work.

Officers arrested 17-year-old Anthony Moore and 16-year-old Marlan Smith Jr. Thursday. The D.C. teenagers face multiple charges including first degree murder, felony murder, and robbery in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antonio Cunningham.

READ MORE: Grieving DC dad speaks out after son dies in double shooting

Cunningham was walking to work in the 2300 block of Washington Place around 4:30 p.m. on September 11 when police say three masked suspects pulled up in an SUV and attacked him. Gunfire erupted striking the 17-year-old and a man police said jumped to help him.

An officer on patrol arrived at the scene and found Cunningham and the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital. The man suffered injuries considered not to be life threatening. Cunningham died a short time later.

The teen's grieving father said Cunningham was a student at Dunbar High School and worked at Jersey Mike's Subs.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC teens arrested in killing of 17-year-old Antonio Cunningham who was gunned down while walking to work

"[I'm] just trying to process everything that's going on without violence in this city," Antonio's dad told FOX 5 at the time. "It's the worst to be honest."

"I'm grieving right now with all my family friends," he said. "I'm hurt."

The wife of the good Samaritan who stepped in to help Antonio said that her husband "kept on trying to get them to deescalate."

"That's what he does," she said. "He believes in talking and without warning, a guy turned around and shot him. And then he heard the second shot and saw the kid's head go back."