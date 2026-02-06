Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 PM EST, Dorchester County
4
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Dorchester County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Carroll County, Prince George's County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, Northwest Montgomery County, Washington County, Frederick County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
High Wind Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Washington County, Charles County, Frederick County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Northwest Montgomery County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County

2 suspects detained in shooting in Springfield

By
Published  February 6, 2026 2:52pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

SPRINGFIELD, VA - A shooting happened inside a home Friday afternoon in Springfield, Virginia, leaving one victim in life-threatening condition, officials say. 

Fairfax County Police are on the scene of a shooting on Cork Glen Way Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at 1:34 p.m. One adult male has been taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Two suspects have been detained. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsTop Stories