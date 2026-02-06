2 suspects detained in shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, VA - A shooting happened inside a home Friday afternoon in Springfield, Virginia, leaving one victim in life-threatening condition, officials say.
Fairfax County Police are on the scene of a shooting on Cork Glen Way Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at 1:34 p.m. One adult male has been taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Two suspects have been detained.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.